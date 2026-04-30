First National Bank introduces its first Private Banking Lounge, redefining Premium Banking in Ghana

First National Bank Ghana has officially unveiled its first Private Banking Lounge at its Airport Branch, reinforcing the bank's commitment to delivering a banking experience that matches the ambitions and lifestyle of clients.

The Gold Coast Lounge, which opens its doors to clients today, is the centrepiece of First National Bank's Private Banking offering, a carefully curated suite of bespoke financial solutions and exclusive lifestyle privileges designed for clients who expect nothing less than the exceptional at every touchpoint.

The Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank, Akweley Laryea, said the new Gold Coast Lounge is a tangible expression of the bank's promise to its valued clients.

She said that at the heart of First National Bank's Private Banking offering is the focus of putting the customer first, in every interaction, every decision and every solution crafted on their behalf.

“Each Private Banking client is assigned a dedicated Personal Private Banker, a trusted financial partner who understands their unique circumstances and is always on hand to provide expert, personalised guidance. Whether navigating complex investment decisions or planning for the future, our clients benefit from access to secure, investment instruments, offering both peace of mind and strong returns. When our most valued clients walk through our doors, they will know they are exactly where they belong", she said.

The Gold Coast Lounge is open to Private Banking clients during regular branch hours: 8:30am to 5pm on weekdays, and from the moment customers step through its doors, every detail has been thoughtfully considered to evoke a sense of calm, exclusivity and belonging.

“In the Gold Coast Lounge, our clients are welcomed into a serene, elegantly furnished reception area that immediately signals a departure from ordinary banking, before being guided into intimate, fully private meeting rooms purpose-built for elevated, confidential conversations”.

She stated that the privilege of First National Bank's Private Banking extends well beyond the walls of the Airport Branch. Akweley revealed that Private clients will soon receive exclusive signature cards unlocking a world of benefits far beyond traditional banking.

“Through our partnership with Visa, our private clients get complimentary access to over 100 airport lounges across the globe with their signature cards. By simply downloading the Visa Travel Companion app and loading their First National Bank Visa debit card, clients can seamlessly enjoy this remarkable privilege wherever their travels take them”.

"Our clients' expectations evolve, and so must we. Everything we do, every enhancement, every investment in our spaces and our people, is driven by our determination to anticipate and deliver on the needs of those who trust us with their financial lives," Akweley added.

First National Bank’s Gold Coast Lounge is now fully operational at First National Bank's Airport Branch, with dedicated private banking teams on hand to deliver the signature, bespoke service the bank's clients have come to expect.

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