Thomas Partey’s Canada visa denial unfair, overreaction and wrong – Kofi Adams

The government has strongly criticised Canada's decision to deny a visa to Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Ghana's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the move as unfair, excessive and contrary to the principle of presumption of innocence.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, disclosed that Ghana had formally protested the decision after Canadian immigration authorities refused to grant the player entry clearance for the country's Group H clash against Panama scheduled for June 17.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Friday, June 12, Mr Adams revealed details of the visa application process and expressed disappointment over the grounds cited for the refusal.

According to the Minister, Ghana's World Cup delegation submitted visa applications for players and officials who required entry permits into Canada, one of the three host nations for the tournament.

"This was that we applied for visas for our players and officials who needed it. We put in application in United Kingdom, specifically from London. And so we were told that the visas would be issued for us in America," he explained.

He said after the Black Stars arrived at their training camp in Boston, the visa process continued, with Partey being invited to the Canadian Embassy to complete biometric requirements.

The Minister disclosed that Ghanaian officials later received communication informing them that the application had been rejected.

"And the evening of yesterday, America time, we got communication that he has been denied entry visa. And the reason is because he's been charged on some counts of rape and sexual abuse in the United Kingdom," he said.

Presumption of innocence

Mr Adams questioned the rationale behind the Canadian authorities' decision, stressing that Partey remains innocent in the eyes of the law until a competent court rules otherwise.

The player is currently facing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom but has not been convicted of any offence.

"Meanwhile, for all of us know that right back in UK and in London where he's standing trial, at least he's assumed to be innocent until proven otherwise in a court of competent jurisdiction," the Minister said.

He noted that despite the pending case, Partey continues to live and work legally in the United Kingdom and travels freely across Europe under conditions imposed by the court.

"He continues to apply his trade as a footballer. He continued to work freely, albeit he is on bail in UK and other parts of Europe. He moves around just like any other person with some levels of bail conditions that he meets regularly.

"He's not been denied any right to enter any European country. Neither has he been denied the opportunity to ply his trade, which is football," Mr Adams added.

Government protests decision

The Sports Minister disclosed that Ghana had lodged a strong protest against the decision, arguing that Partey's intended visit to Canada was not for personal reasons but as part of a FIFA-sanctioned international competition.

"For them to deny visa to such a person, we think that is unfair, it's overreacting, and we have strongly protested these acts of the Immigration Unit of Canada," he said.

"We think that is wrong completely because Thomas is not visiting Canada on just his own volition. It is because he's doing so because Canada bidded alongside other countries to host the FIFA World Cup."

The Minister argued that denying a player selected by his national team for a global tournament could create complications for future international sporting events.

FIFA urged to intervene

Mr Adams also called on FIFA to take a closer interest in the matter, warning that the decision could set an undesirable precedent for the tournament.

He questioned how a host nation participating in a global competition could refuse entry to a player who has been duly selected by his country and remains legally entitled to continue his professional career.

"Otherwise, it will set a really, really bad precedent for this competition and FIFA itself must rise up. Especially that the vice president of FIFA is a Canadian," he said.

The controversy has renewed concerns about immigration and visa arrangements for athletes participating in the first FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While FIFA had earlier confirmed that it does not control immigration decisions made by host governments, the issue has generated significant debate among football administrators, legal experts and supporters.

The absence of Partey would represent a significant blow to Ghana's World Cup ambitions, given his experience and influence in the national team.

The midfielder played a key role during the qualification campaign and was expected to be one of the central figures in Ghana's quest to advance from a challenging group.

Awaiting response

As of Friday evening, Ghanaian authorities said they had not yet received a response from Canada regarding their protest.

"I'm not aware of any response yet," Mr Adams said.

However, he expressed hope that Canadian authorities would reconsider the matter in light of international legal principles and the unique circumstances surrounding the player's participation in the tournament.

"I believe Canada should be a liberal country. That's what they tell us that they are," the Minister said, arguing that a nation that champions individual rights globally should be careful not to undermine the principle that an accused person remains innocent until proven guilty.

With less than a week before Ghana's opening match, attention is now focused on whether diplomatic engagements or further discussions with FIFA could alter the situation and allow one of the Black Stars' most influential players to join the squad for the competition.

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