President Ruto’s State backing fuels Nairobi’s historic 2029 World Athletics Championships bid

Nairobi has defended its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships - anchored by a historic, ironclad personal guarantee from President Dr William Samoei Ruto – before World Athletics’ top leadership headed by its President, Lord Sebastian Coe.

The Nairobi 2029 Bid Committee had officially submitted its formal bid documents ahead of the August 5 deadline with Thursday evening’s high-profile submission before President Coe and the World Athletics Council placing the Kenyan capital at the forefront of the global selection process driven by the personal conviction of President Ruto and the strategic planning of Bid Committee Chairman Ibrahim Hussein.

While the Bid Committee expresses its utmost respect for the world-class capabilities and merits of the other international bidding cities in the running, it firmly underscores that awarding the 2029 edition to Nairobi will mark a monumental, long-overdue milestone: the first time the World Athletics Championships will ever be held on the African continent.

Besides Nairobi, other cities bidding for the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships editions are London, Rome and Munich.

President Coe said that after Thursday’s virtual presentations by the bidding cities, the winning host cities for the 2029 and 2031 will simultaneously be announced by World Athletics on September 15 after the inaugural Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

President Ruto has positioned the Presidency itself as the ultimate guarantor of Nairobi's success, matching the nation’s deep running heritage with explicit state backing in seeking to deliver a seamless global showpiece.

"Kenya stands before you not just as a home of champions, but as a country fully prepared to make history," President Ruto declared in his video message to the World Athletics Evaluation Panel and Council.

"On behalf of the Republic of Kenya and the entire African continent, I reaffirm our unequivocal commitment to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi. This bid carries the full backing, commitment, and pride of the Government of Kenya and the unwavering support of my office. We have matched our passion with substantial national investment."

To ensure a world-class environment for international delegates, athletes, and fans, the Head of State has personally guaranteed expedited visa-on-arrival processes, seamless immigration protocols, and stringent, top-tier national security systems.

"The government guarantees seamless immigration processes, expedited visa-on-arrival arrangements for all delegates, and world class security systems to ensure a safe, secure and welcoming environment," President Ruto stated.

He added that his Government is ready to shoulder the financial and organisational requirements of World Athletics: "We are also transforming our sporting infrastructure. Our iconic stadia, including the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, have undergone comprehensive modernization to meet and exceed the highest international standards.

“Kenya is fully prepared to shoulder the financial and operational responsibilities required to deliver a world-class championships, worthy of the World Athletics legacy. We invite you to place your confidence in Nairobi. Kenya is ready, Africa is ready, and we look forward to welcoming the world with open arms. Karibu Nairobi.”

Nairobi Bid Committee Chairman Ibrahim Hussein views the timely submission as the final piece of an undeniable athletic narrative.

Hussein holds a legendary place in athletics history as the first African to win both the New York City and Boston Marathons, a historic breakthrough that effectively kicked off decades of African dominance in global marathons.

Bringing that unmatched experience to the table, Hussein emphasizes that after generations of Kenyan dominance on the track, the time has finally arrived for the global athletics family to trust Africa's leadership.

“Kenya has dominated global athletics for generations,” Hussein told the World Athletics leadership in Thursday’s virtual presentation. “It’s now time for the world to bring the world championships to African soil for the very first time. I believe it’s our time. Trust our leaders. Trust our experience. Trust our passion. Choose Nairobi! Karibu Nairobi. Karibu Kenya. Karibu Africa.”

With its documentation secured well ahead of schedule and backed by the highest level of state authority at Thursday’s defense of the bid, Nairobi now stands ready to make history and welcome the world to a secure, energetic, and unforgettable celebration of human achievement.

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