National

Mahama returns from Nairobi Summit 

Source: GNA  
  14 May 2026 4:19am
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President John Mahama has returned home from Nairobi following a successful engagement at the Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A statement issued from the Presidency said that during the summit, President Mahama contributed to high-level discussions on energy and green transitions, participated in a strategic working session on African financial institutions, and co-chaired a forward-looking dialogue on rethinking healthcare systems across the continent.

On the sidelines, President Mahama also held key bilateral engagements with global and regional leaders, including Madam Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund, Mr António Guterres of the United Nations, the leadership of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to global cooperation and sustainable development.

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