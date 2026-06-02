Mahama unveils UK support for AI, healthcare and environmental projects

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced a series of investments in technology, healthcare, and environmental sustainability under the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership signed in London.
In a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, the President said the agreement will unlock significant funding for climate-focused projects, including an £85 million reforestation fund and an additional £9 million investment targeted at forest restoration initiatives in the Oti Region.
He noted that the projects are expected to create jobs while supporting environmental conservation efforts.
President Mahama also disclosed that the partnership includes a £6 million programme to support the implementation of Ghana’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy and strengthen science and technology cooperation between Ghanaian and British universities.
In addition, a £4 million initiative will be introduced to provide specialist clinical engineering training to improve healthcare delivery.
“The Partnership is unlocking millions in climate-aligned infrastructure, propelling an £85 million reforestation fund and an exciting £9 million investment dedicated to forest restoration in the Oti Region."
"Even more exciting, a £6 million partnership will support the implementation of the Ghana AI Strategy and energise science and technology collaboration across our universities.
"In the health sector, our systems will be transformed by a £4 million partnership for specialist clinical engineering training,” the President stated.
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