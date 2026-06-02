UK-Ghana partnership to boost youth skills and global competitiveness – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has highlighted youth empowerment and skills development as key pillars of the newly signed UK-Ghana Growth Partnership, describing the agreement as a strategic investment in Ghana’s future workforce.
Announcing the development in a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, President Mahama said the partnership seeks to equip young Ghanaians with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.
He noted that strengthening human capital remains central to the government's long-term development agenda.
According to him, the agreement prioritises investments that will support private-sector growth while creating opportunities for young people to acquire relevant skills and access quality jobs.
He stressed that developing a skilled workforce is critical to ensuring Ghana fully benefits from emerging global economic opportunities.
“Deals worth up to £215 million stand at the centre of our collaboration with the UK. By prioritising private-sector growth, infrastructure, and skills development for our youth, we aim to ensure they can compete globally,” President Mahama stated.
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