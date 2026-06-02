Asafo-Adjei questions Anti-LGBTQ Bill passage amid sponsors’ absence

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, suggesting that key sponsors of the legislation were absent when Parliament concluded deliberations on the controversial measure.

His concerns focus on amendments made to Clause 9 of the bill, which exempt lawyers, journalists, media organisations and healthcare professionals from sanctions when carrying out their professional responsibilities in matters involving LGBTQ persons.

According to the lawmaker, these exemptions were not part of the original intentions of the bill’s sponsors.

Mr Asafo-Adjei claimed that one of the lead sponsors, Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, openly objected to the changes before leaving the chamber, raising questions about how the legislation proceeded to its final stage.

He maintained that the sponsors did not support the amendments eventually adopted by Parliament.

“The sponsors of the bill never exempted anyone. The sponsors of the bill did not at any point discuss the introduction of Clause 9. You must have a member or a sponsor of the bill to move the final motion. None of them was there,” he said.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, was passed by Parliament last week after several amendments were approved.

The revised version shields legal practitioners representing LGBTQ persons, journalists reporting on related matters and medical professionals providing healthcare services from penalties under the proposed law.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 1, the Bosome Freho MP argued that the absence of the bill’s sponsors during the final stages of consideration undermined the process.

He further expressed concern that the final motion for the bill’s passage was moved by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who is not listed among the legislation’s ten sponsors.

“The sponsors of the bill never exempted anyone... You must have a member or a sponsor of the bill to move the final motion. None of them was there,” he reiterated.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over the legislation and the amendments introduced before its passage.

The Minority Caucus strongly opposed the exemptions, contending that they departed from the original intent of the bill and suggested that the earlier version submitted for presidential assent contained flaws.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has convened discussions with parliamentary leadership in a bid to build consensus around the legislation as it moves through the next constitutional stages.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.