Ghana High Commission suspends repatriation registration for Ghanaians in South Africa

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has announced the temporary suspension of registration for the ongoing voluntary repatriation exercise for Ghanaians residing in South Africa.

According to a statement issued on June 1, 2026, the suspension takes effect from June 2, 2026.

The High Commission explained that the decision is intended to allow officials to process and screen the large number of applications already received under the programme.

It noted that more than 1,500 Ghanaians have so far registered, with verification and processing currently underway.

The Commission stressed that the temporary suspension does not signal the end of the repatriation exercise.

It assured applicants yet to register that another registration phase will be announced in due course.

“The date of the next phase for new registration will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

It further indicated that the suspension will enable the Commission and relevant Home Affairs authorities to effectively manage submitted applications and ensure a smooth process.

The High Commission expressed appreciation to members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa for their cooperation, patience, and understanding throughout the exercise.

The voluntary repatriation programme was introduced to assist Ghanaians in South Africa who wish to return home, with authorities working to facilitate an orderly and structured process.

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