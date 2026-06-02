Customs chief pushes Ghana-Togo partnership for trade growth

Aaron Kanor, Acting Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, has called for strengthened collaboration between Ghana and Togo Customs administrations to enhance trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation along the shared border.

The call was made during his maiden working visit to the Aflao Collection, where he engaged officers and key stakeholders as part of efforts to assess operations and improve efficiency within the sector.

The visit aimed at enabling the Acting Commissioner to familiarise himself with activities at the border, evaluate revenue mobilisation and enforcement efforts, and deepen stakeholder engagement within the Ghana–Togo trade corridor.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kanor said the tour also provided an opportunity to interact with officers and encourage them to remain committed to their mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.

He urged Customs officers to discharge their duties with professionalism, integrity and discipline, stressing the need to balance revenue mobilisation with the facilitation of legitimate trade.

Mr Kanor cautioned against practices that could hinder trade, such as harassment or extortion, and encouraged officers to educate traders on customs procedures to ensure compliance.

He observed that many traders who operate through land borders often lack adequate understanding of customs processes, and therefore called on officers to exercise patience and provide guidance to support their activities.

As part of the visit, Mr Kanor led a delegation to Lomé, where he met with Togolese Customs officials, led by Mr Komi Tekou, Director in charge of the Gulf Region, to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussed measures to improve coordination, including information sharing and joint efforts to streamline the movement of transit goods across their respective entry points.

Mr Tekou welcomed the engagement and pledged the commitment of the Togolese Customs administration to work closely with their Ghanaian counterparts to achieve mutual objectives in trade and revenue generation.

Back in Aflao, Mr Kanor held separate engagements with officers at the border, reiterating the need to “put Ghana first” in the execution of their duties.

He also met with members of the National Cross-Border Women Traders’ Association to listen to their concerns, which included delays, multiple checkpoints and procedural challenges affecting their businesses.

Mr Kanor assured the traders of Customs’ commitment to improving communication and addressing bottlenecks to enhance cross-border trade.

He encouraged them to embrace formal trading systems and take advantage of opportunities under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Schemes.

The Commissioner further inspected operations at the Kpoglu and Akanu border posts, as well as enforcement checkpoints at Havi and Dabala, to assess ongoing activities and interact with officers on the ground.

The visit ended with a renewed commitment among Customs officials, stakeholders and partner institutions to strengthen cooperation, improve border management and support national development through efficient trade systems.

Customs boss pushes Ghana–Togo collaboration to boost trade, revenue at Aflao border

By Michael Pepsin Avorgah

Aflao (V/R), June 1, GNA — Mr Aaron Kanor, Acting Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, has called for strengthened collaboration between Ghana and Togo Customs administrations to enhance trade facilitation and revenue mobilisation along the shared border.

The call was made during his maiden working visit to the Aflao Collection, where he engaged officers and key stakeholders as part of efforts to assess operations and improve efficiency within the sector.

The visit aimed at enabling the Acting Commissioner to familiarise himself with activities at the border, evaluate revenue mobilisation and enforcement efforts, and deepen stakeholder engagement within the Ghana–Togo trade corridor.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kanor said the tour also provided an opportunity to interact with officers and encourage them to remain committed to their mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.

He urged Customs officers to discharge their duties with professionalism, integrity and discipline, stressing the need to balance revenue mobilisation with the facilitation of legitimate trade.

Mr Kanor cautioned against practices that could hinder trade, such as harassment or extortion, and encouraged officers to educate traders on customs procedures to ensure compliance.

He observed that many traders who operate through land borders often lack adequate understanding of customs processes, and therefore called on officers to exercise patience and provide guidance to support their activities.

As part of the visit, Mr Kanor led a delegation to Lomé, where he met with Togolese Customs officials, led by Mr Komi Tekou, Director in charge of the Gulf Region, to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussed measures to improve coordination, including information sharing and joint efforts to streamline the movement of transit goods across their respective entry points.

Mr Tekou welcomed the engagement and pledged the commitment of the Togolese Customs administration to work closely with their Ghanaian counterparts to achieve mutual objectives in trade and revenue generation.

Back in Aflao, Mr Kanor held separate engagements with officers at the border, reiterating the need to “put Ghana first” in the execution of their duties.

He also met with members of the National Cross-Border Women Traders’ Association to listen to their concerns, which included delays, multiple checkpoints and procedural challenges affecting their businesses.

Mr Kanor assured the traders of Customs’ commitment to improving communication and addressing bottlenecks to enhance cross-border trade.

He encouraged them to embrace formal trading systems and take advantage of opportunities under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Schemes.

The Commissioner further inspected operations at the Kpoglu and Akanu border posts, as well as enforcement checkpoints at Havi and Dabala, to assess ongoing activities and interact with officers on the ground.

The visit ended with a renewed commitment among Customs officials, stakeholders and partner institutions to strengthen cooperation, improve border management and support national development through efficient trade systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.