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UK-Ghana deal to unlock private investment and climate-smart growth – Mahama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  2 June 2026 5:35am
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President John Mahama has emphasised that the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership is expected to unlock significant private sector investment while promoting climate-smart development and job creation across key sectors.

The agreement prioritises four major areas: attracting private capital, easing trade for Ghanaian businesses, accelerating industrial growth, and improving education outcomes to support long-term national development.

A major component of the deal is an £85 million reforestation fund, alongside additional investment to restore degraded forest reserves in the Oti Region, which is expected to generate employment while strengthening environmental protection.

Mr Mahama said: “It targets four priority areas: attracting private investment, enabling easier trade for Ghanaian businesses, driving industrial growth, and delivering world-class education.”

He added that the partnership reflects Ghana’s determination to pursue a development path anchored in sustainability, private-sector participation, and inclusive economic growth.

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