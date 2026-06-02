Africa deserves permanent UN Security Council representation – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed calls for reforms to the United Nations Security Council, arguing that Africa’s continued absence from permanent representation remains a major flaw in the global governance system.

Addressing an audience at Chatham House in London on Monday, June 1, President Mahama said the current structure of the Security Council fails to reflect contemporary global realities, particularly given Africa’s growing population and influence in international affairs.

He maintained that the continent’s exclusion from permanent membership is not simply an administrative issue but a longstanding injustice that undermines the credibility and legitimacy of multilateral institutions.

“With 54 member states at the United Nations and a population projected to constitute nearly one quarter of humanity by 2050, it continues to be excluded from permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

“This is not merely a procedural anomaly, it’s a historical injustice and a structural imbalance that undermines the credibility of the multilateral system itself,” he said.

President Mahama reiterated Ghana’s support for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations system, including fair and equitable representation for Africa on the Security Council to ensure the continent has a stronger voice in global decision-making.

The President also broadened his call for reform beyond the United Nations, urging changes to the international financial architecture to make it more responsive to the development priorities and economic realities of low- and middle-income countries.

According to him, creating a more inclusive global governance framework is essential to addressing the challenges facing developing nations and strengthening confidence in international institutions.

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