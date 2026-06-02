Takoradi floating dock project to create over 400 jobs under UK-Ghana deal – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that a major maritime infrastructure project worth £101 million will be established in Takoradi under the newly signed UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.

The President said the project will lead to the creation of the Gulf of Guinea’s first commercial-scale ship repair and dry-docking facility, strengthening Ghana’s position as a maritime and logistics hub in West Africa.

He described the initiative as one of the flagship investments secured through the partnership.

According to him, the Takoradi Floating Dock Project is expected to create up to 430 direct jobs, with women accounting for at least 30 per cent of the workforce.

The facility is also expected to boost local industry, reduce reliance on foreign repair facilities and attract maritime business from across the region.

“A groundbreaking £101 million UK-backed initiative, part of the partnership, will create the Gulf of Guinea’s very first commercial-scale ship repair and dry-docking facility.

"Set to generate up to 430 direct jobs, including 30% reserved for women, the Takoradi Floating Dock Project will propel Ghana to the forefront of regional maritime hubs,” he wrote.

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