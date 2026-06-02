National

NACOC seizes 2.3 tonnes of suspected narcotics in Volta Region raid

Source: adomonline.com  
  2 June 2026 5:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized over 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis during a special anti-drug operation at Gbi-Wegbe, near Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The operation led to the confiscation of 2,372.38 kilograms of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of GH¢1,186,190.

The latest seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by Narcotics Control Commission to clamp down on the production, trafficking, and distribution of illegal narcotics across the country.

Acting on intelligence, officers identified a farmhouse and warehouse facility at Gbi-Wegbe, believed to be serving as a storage site for illegal drugs.

A raid was carried out on the premises in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026, resulting in a significant seizure.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest individuals linked to the illegal operation.

NACOC has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse, stressing its resolve to protect the public from the harmful effects of illicit drugs in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group