NACOC seizes 2.3 tonnes of suspected narcotics in Volta Region raid

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized over 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis during a special anti-drug operation at Gbi-Wegbe, near Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The operation led to the confiscation of 2,372.38 kilograms of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of GH¢1,186,190.

The latest seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by Narcotics Control Commission to clamp down on the production, trafficking, and distribution of illegal narcotics across the country.

Acting on intelligence, officers identified a farmhouse and warehouse facility at Gbi-Wegbe, believed to be serving as a storage site for illegal drugs.

A raid was carried out on the premises in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026, resulting in a significant seizure.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest individuals linked to the illegal operation.

NACOC has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse, stressing its resolve to protect the public from the harmful effects of illicit drugs in Ghana.

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