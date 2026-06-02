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Energy Minister to speak today at Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  2 June 2026 5:55am
John Abdulai Jinapor
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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, is expected to speak today at the Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026, where global investors and energy sector stakeholders are gathering to explore opportunities in Ghana’s evolving energy landscape.

The Minister will deliver remarks on the theme “Exploring Ghana’s Energy Mix – Investment Opportunities in the Energy Sector,” focusing on how ongoing reforms under the government’s Reset Agenda are reshaping the country’s energy sector and improving its attractiveness to investors.

He is expected to highlight opportunities across petroleum, power generation, renewable energy and emerging technologies, while outlining policy measures aimed at improving reliability, strengthening governance and boosting investor confidence in the sector.

The summit is expected to bring together international partners and industry leaders to deepen discussions on Ghana’s energy transition and expand collaboration in infrastructure development, innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

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