UK-Ghana Growth deal signed to boost investment, jobs and industrial expansion – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has announced the signing of a new UK-Ghana Growth Partnership to deepen economic cooperation and accelerate job creation and industrial development across key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.
The agreement was formalised at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London, where President Mahama and UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy witnessed the signing.
The initiative is expected to support private-sector expansion, improve trade facilitation, enhance industrial growth, and strengthen education systems.
According to the President, the partnership is anchored on four priority pillars designed to unlock long-term economic transformation and attract sustained investment into Ghana’s economy.
At the summit, Mr Mahama stated: “At the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and I witnessed the signing of the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership, which will help transform our economy and create thousands of opportunities for our people.”
He added that the framework reflects a broader strategy to position Ghana as a competitive investment destination while strengthening its economic resilience through international partnerships.
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