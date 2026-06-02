Mahama announces UK-Ghana Growth Partnership with £215m investment pipeline

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the signing of a new UK-Ghana Growth Partnership aimed at deepening economic cooperation and attracting investment into key sectors of the Ghanaian economy over the next three years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, President Mahama disclosed that the agreement was signed in London during the Ghana-UK Investment Summit and will serve as a roadmap for bilateral collaboration from 2026 to 2028.

He said the partnership is designed to deliver measurable benefits for businesses and citizens alike.

According to the President, investment deals worth up to £215 million form the centrepiece of the arrangement, with a strong focus on private-sector development, infrastructure expansion and skills training for young people.

He noted that the initiative is intended to position Ghanaian businesses and workers to compete effectively in the global economy.

“I am pleased to announce that today in London, we signed a landmark UK-Ghana Growth Partnership during the Ghana-UK Investment Summit, as a roadmap for 2026–2028.

It aims to deliver tangible benefits for Ghanaians and businesses operating in our country. Deals worth up to £215 million stand at the centre of our collaboration with the UK,” President Mahama stated.

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