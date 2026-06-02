Mahama urges African countries to rekindle flame of Pan-Africanism

President John Mahama has reiterated the need for African countries to rekindle the flame of Pan-Africanism to achieve collective economic leverage on the continent.

The President made the call in his address in London during a Town Hall Meeting with diaspora Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom on day two of his five-day official visit to the UK.

“And so, there’s a time when we must be proud to be Ghanaian, not only because our economy is doing well, but we can see that we are making progress towards the country that our forebears dreamed us to become,” he said.

“We have led Africa in a liberation struggle. And under our first president, we pushed for African continental unity. And Ghana has been at the forefront of Pan-Africanism. And I must say that we have achieved our pride of place again at the forefront of Pan-Africanism.”

President Mahama, who is the African Union Champion for Reparations and Restorative Justice, said the African diaspora and, indeed, Africans on the continent had been struggling with the issue of reparations for many years.

‘We became the champions of Reparations and Restorative Justice. And when I went to the UN in September, I announced to the world that we’re going to make a motion to describe the slave trade, the Transatlantic Slave Trade, as a grievous crime against humanity. And we did that with 123 votes.” The President stated.

He said many people believed there was no way they could garner that support, but they did.

“And that has put on record what happened to our ancestors and people of African ancestry. Now we need to move to the next step. And so we’re hosting a conference in June called Next Steps. And it’s called the next steps because after the UN resolution, what's next?” He quizzes.

“And so we’re bringing the Caribbean and all people of African descent from all over the world to come and discuss what the next steps are.”

The President said, “We’ve always pushed for African unity. And it’s sad to see some of the things happening on the continent. There’s no way that any African country can achieve the kind of progress that it needs without working with other countries.”

“We cannot achieve it in isolation. And that is why we passed the African Continental Free Trade Area so that our people can invest in each other’s countries.”

The President reiterated that their people could move freely among each other’s countries.

“Ghana is auctioning this. Recently, we have made visas available to all African passport holders free of charge. So any African travelling to Ghana does not have to pay for a visa.” He said.

The President said that, in doing so, they had introduced the E-visa system, which makes it more convenient for their citizens living in the Diaspora.

“No longer do you have to come from Middlesbrough or Birmingham to the High Commission to apply for a visa. You just sit wherever you are and put in the application. And within 48 hours, the visa will be issued.”

“Indeed, I had the honour of issuing the first visa. And the person who got the first visa on there when I pressed the portal is a Serbian,” President Mahama said.

President Mahama said that he later found that the Serbian was an oil rig worker.

He noted that he had since arrived at Accra International Airport, then continued to Takoradi, boarded a helicopter, and was now on an oil rig offshore in Ghana.

“And so that’s an achievement we are all proud of," he said.

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