DR Congo, WHO intensify response to contain Ebola outbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has stepped up efforts to contain an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which is affecting several provinces in the country.
The outbreak has been reported in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, prompting health authorities and international partners to mobilise resources to prevent further transmission and protect vulnerable communities.
A joint statement issued by the DRC Government and WHO said the current outbreak presents unique challenges as there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment available for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.
It said despite the absence of a targeted vaccine, health experts emphasise that proven public health measures remain highly effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Early detection, prompt medical care and supportive treatment have been shown to significantly improve survival rates.
Health authorities have urged the public to observe key preventive measures, including regularly washing hands, seeking immediate medical attention when symptoms develop, avoiding contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, and strictly adhering to guidance from health officials.
They also called on communities to combat misinformation by sharing verified information and discouraging rumours that could undermine response efforts.
The joint statement highlighted the critical role of communities in stopping the outbreak, noting that local leaders, healthcare workers, youth groups and families are central to surveillance, awareness creation and infection prevention activities.
“The involvement and trust of communities are essential to ending the outbreak,” the statement said.
The DRC has extensive experience in responding to Ebola outbreaks and had successfully contained multiple outbreaks in recent years through coordinated public health interventions and community engagement.
It thus expressed confidence that with strong leadership, active community participation and continued international support, the current outbreak could be brought under control.
The WHO and the DRC Government reaffirmed their commitments to working together to strengthen surveillance, enhance case management and support affected communities until transmission is halted.
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