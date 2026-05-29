Africa

WHO chief says Ebola testing being scaled up in Congo

Source: Reuters  
  29 May 2026 5:02am
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
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The World Health ​Organisation said on ‌Thursday on X that, in partnership ​with the ​national medical research organisation ⁠of the ​Democratic Republic of ​Congo, it is scaling up Ebola diagnostic ​capacities in ​the country to help swiftly ‌contain ⁠an outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ​the ​effort ⁠aims to strengthen the laboratory ​network to ​deliver ⁠real-time data, rapidly identify confirmed ⁠cases ​and save ​lives.

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