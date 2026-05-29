WHO chief says Ebola testing being scaled up in Congo

Audio By Carbonatix
The World Health Organisation said on Thursday on X that, in partnership with the national medical research organisation of the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is scaling up Ebola diagnostic capacities in the country to help swiftly contain an outbreak.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the effort aims to strengthen the laboratory network to deliver real-time data, rapidly identify confirmed cases and save lives.
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