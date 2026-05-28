Countries tighten travel rules as Ebola risk rises

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday, May 17, declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and said there was a high risk it could spread to neighbouring countries.

The decision has prompted governments to step up travel-related containment ​measures. Here is a list of screening steps and travel restrictions announced by different countries.

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UNITED STATES

Last week, Washington banned non-citizens who had ‌travelled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from entering the United States. On Friday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the ban to green card holders who have been in those countries in the past 21 days.

The CDC on Saturday added Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to its travel funnelling list, alongside Washington Dulles. U.S. passport holders returning from affected regions are escorted to designated screening areas for temperature checks, travel history verification, and CDC-led symptom tracking.

UGANDA

Uganda's government said ​on Wednesday it closed its border with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, with immediate effect and for four weeks.

Ebola response teams, humanitarian and security operations, and food and cargo transport are exempt from the closure, senior health official Diana Atwine said at a press conference. Any person authorized ​to enter Uganda from Congo would be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 21 days, she added.

CANADA

The Canadian government said on Tuesday that residents from the DRC, Uganda ​and South Sudan will be banned from entering Canada for 90 days starting Wednesday.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada's public health agency.

THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamian government said on Tuesday that a ban on ​residents from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan will take immediate effect and remain in place for 30 days.

The Bahamas also announced enhanced health screenings and ​possible quarantines for foreigners who were present in those countries within 30 days of arriving in the Caribbean country.

INDIA

India has launched screening and surveillance measures at airports and other entry points, issued advisories on precautions, and urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

JORDAN

On May 19, the Jordanian government suspended entry for travellers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, according to the Jordanian state agency.

BAHRAIN

Bahrain said on May 19 it was suspending for 30 days the entry of foreign travellers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Cayman Islands government said on May 20 it would implement enhanced screening measures as a precaution after a flight landed carrying two passengers with ​a recent travel history to the DRC.

THAILAND

Thailand's Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday that passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda will be allowed to enter the country only through Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they will undergo screening.

Travellers from or through those countries will be required to quarantine ​for at least 21 days if they do not have symptoms, and will be referred to isolation for at ​least 21 days if ⁠they have symptoms compatible with Ebola virus disease.

KENYA

The Kenyan Ministry of Health said on Monday it has enhanced screening of travellers at high-risk points of entry, coordinated through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) under the fully activated National Incident Management System. Isolation and holding facilities have been activated in designated border locations to support potential containment ⁠efforts, the ​ministry added.

EUROPEAN UNION The European Union's Health Security Committee said on Friday entry screenings were not necessary ​for passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, citing low risk to the population.

MEXICO

Mexico's Health Secretary, David Kershenovich, addressed the media on Monday, outlining tighter Ebola screening measures at airports, urging the public to avoid travel to Congo, and asking arrivals from the country to observe a 21-day quarantine.

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