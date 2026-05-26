Audio By Carbonatix
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was outpacing response efforts, giving the latest number of suspected deaths as 220.
Addressing an online meeting of the African Union about the outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a delay in detecting Ebola cases meant responders were now "playing catch-up" and the epidemic was likely to get worse before it gets better.
Tedros said he would travel to Congo - the epicentre of the outbreak - on Tuesday with another senior WHO official responsible for addressing health emergencies, Chikwe Ihekweazu.
Earlier on Monday, neighbouring Uganda reported two more Ebola cases, taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven, and Tedros said other countries bordering Congo were at high risk and should take immediate action.
The WHO has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.
Tedros said containing the fast-moving outbreak was complicated by the fact that Congo's Ituri and North Kivu provinces were highly insecure, and that there were no approved vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus.
Latest Stories
-
Africa must build strong systems to achieve sporting success — Herbert Mensah
13 minutes
-
Gunmen abduct 25 people in twin attacks in Nigeria’s Kwara state, police say
24 minutes
-
Ebola patients flee in attacks on Congo health facilities, hobbling response
32 minutes
-
What Is Wrong with Us: Why we keep uprooting young trees because they have not yet become forests
34 minutes
-
Senegal’s parliament speaker quits two days after prime minister sacked
43 minutes
-
WHO chief says fast-moving Ebola epidemic is outpacing response efforts
52 minutes
-
Rubio says Strait of Hormuz has to be open ‘one way or the other’
1 hour
-
Cocoa farmers, patients and consumers paying price for governance failures – CDM
1 hour
-
Farmers are watching food rot – Group warns of deepening food glut crisis
1 hour
-
Completed but locked: CDM slams gov’t over Weija Children’s Hospital
2 hours
-
Pope Leo says AI must be ‘disarmed’ in first major teaching
4 hours
-
Jordan leads star names at Guardiola leaving party
5 hours
-
Allegri sacked after season of ‘unequivocal failure’
5 hours
-
Man Utd captain Fernandes takes on Keane over ‘lie’
5 hours
-
The rise of the fruit that tastes like custard
5 hours