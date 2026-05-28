Audio By Carbonatix
A dormitory fire in Kenya's central region of Nakuru killed at least 10 students, media said on Thursday, citing a senior police official.
Emergency rescue teams were searching the dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy, where the fire started at about 1 a.m. (2200 GMT), radio station Capital FM said, citing Samuel Ndanyi, the regional police commander.
"It is a distressing and saddening situation," county police official Masoud Mwinyi told distraught parents outside the school, said another broadcaster, Citizen Television.
Firefighters and police officers had fanned out to control the blaze and evacuate other students, Capital FM added. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
In 2024, a fire killed 21 students at a primary boarding school in nearby Nyeri county.
Latest Stories
-
Toyota sales drop for third month on declines in China, Middle East
11 seconds
-
Trump refiles $10bn defamation suit against WSJ over report on Epstein ties
9 minutes
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 10 students, media say
14 minutes
-
Don’t cry urgency – Majority Chief Whip warns NPP over LGBTQ bill debate
21 minutes
-
We can pass it by Friday – Dafeamekpor signals rapid move on LGBTQ bill
34 minutes
-
We are not reenacting anything – Majority Chief Whip defends swift LGBTQ bill push
46 minutes
-
LGBTQ bill will be passed in weeks, not months Majority Chief Whip Dafeamekpor
60 minutes
-
Thai court acquits opposition politician accused of royal insult
1 hour
-
Google worker charged with using internal data to make $1.2m on bets
1 hour
-
The world’s carmakers are struggling to compete with China
1 hour
-
Oil prices jump after US launches new attacks on Iran
1 hour
-
French Open: Jakub Mensik collapses on court as heatwave continues
1 hour
-
‘Magician’ Gael Monfils exits final French Open
2 hours
-
Robertson close to Spurs move after Liverpool exit
2 hours
-
Pochettino defends not phoning axed US players
2 hours