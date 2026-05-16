Apostle Dr Nyamekye urges Zoomlion Kenya workers to prioritise competence, integrity

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, has urged staff of Zoomlion Kenya to prioritise competence, integrity and faithfulness as the company deepens its operations in East Africa.

Addressing workers and management during a visit to the company’s Nairobi facility on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Apostle Nyamekye said sustainable national and corporate development depends not merely on natural resources, but on sound governance systems, disciplined work ethics and quality human capital.

According to him, countries that have attained prosperity did so through effective policies and principled leadership, stressing that competence and moral integrity must remain central to recruitment and leadership decisions.

“Faithfulness is a universal principle that transcends religion,” he stated, adding that integrity remains one of the rarest yet most valuable assets in business and public life.

Apostle Nyamekye encouraged the staff to remain committed to the company’s vision and work collectively towards ensuring the success of Zoomlion’s operations in Kenya and beyond. He noted that organisations that combine professionalism with integrity are better positioned for sustainable growth and long-term relevance.

The visit formed part of ongoing engagements following Zoomlion’s recent entry into Kenya’s waste management sector. Also present were Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, and other management members of the Group who had participated in the two-day Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi from May 11–12, 2026.

Highlighting the global reach of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Nyamekye disclosed that the church currently operates in 211 nations and territories worldwide. He said the church’s international growth demonstrates what can be achieved when institutions remain focused on clear principles and mission-driven leadership.

Reflecting on his relationship with Dr Siaw Agyepong, dating back to the 1990s, Apostle Nyamekye recounted witnessing the modest beginnings of Zoomlion in Ghana, including the commissioning of one of its early facilities. He expressed appreciation for the company’s transformation from a small sanitation enterprise into a major force within Ghana’s environmental management sector.

Referencing Joshua 1:3, he urged employees to view their assignment in Kenya as purposeful and strategic. “When you set your foot at a place, possess it,” he stated.

Providing an operational update, Zoomlion Kenya’s Director of Operations, Dr Peter Dagadu, said the company has made significant progress in the four months since commencing operations in Nairobi.

According to him, Zoomlion is collaborating with city authorities to implement an integrated waste management system aimed at improving sanitation and public health outcomes.

He disclosed that Nairobi previously had approximately 409 illegal dump sites, many of which are currently being cleared as part of the company’s intervention. He explained that Zoomlion has upgraded access roads and reorganised operations to support round-the-clock waste handling and transportation to designated disposal sites.

Dr Dagadu further revealed that the disposal site, which previously handled about 100 tonnes of waste daily, now processes more than 832 tonnes weekly. He added that the company is targeting the clearance of all identified illegal dump sites within 90 days.

He also announced plans to introduce a secondary waste collection system and construct a 3,500-tonne waste processing plant at Muraai, expected to be commissioned by the end of November 2026 to support recycling and resource recovery initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kimani Ichung’wah, Majority Leader in Kenya’s Parliament, paid a courtesy call on the delegation and described the engagement as a strong example of intra-African collaboration, investment and partnership.

In his remarks, Dr Siaw Agyepong attributed Zoomlion’s expansion into Kenya and other African countries to strategic leadership and divine guidance. He stated that the company’s recent participation in international summits and engagements with African leaders has created new opportunities for growth across the continent.

He reaffirmed Zoomlion’s commitment to delivering sustainable environmental solutions that support cleaner cities and improved public health outcomes throughout Africa.

The visit concluded with prayers and thanksgiving songs as management and staff expressed optimism about the company’s growth prospects in Kenya and its broader continental expansion agenda.

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