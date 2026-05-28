Zoomlion rejects Auditor-General’s allegations over African Games cleaning contracts

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has firmly rejected findings attributed to the Auditor-General of Ghana concerning alleged irregularities in cleaning and vector control services provided during the 13th African Games, describing the claims as “untrue” and based on a misinterpretation of operational arrangements.

In a detailed statement issued by its Corporate Communications Directorate, the sanitation and waste management firm dismissed suggestions of duplicated labour charges, undefined cost headings described as “Services”, and a lack of itemised bills of quantities in invoices submitted for the sporting event held in Accra.

The company argued that the Auditor-General’s observations conflated two fundamentally separate service streams executed under distinct contractual frameworks.

Distinction Between Contracts and Operational Scope

Zoomlion explained that vector control operations—covering fogging and pest management targeting mosquitoes, rodents, reptiles and cockroaches—were entirely separate from janitorial services, which included daily cleaning, waste evacuation, sanitation of washrooms, and maintenance of spectator stands.

According to the company, both services operated under different teams, schedules, and equipment configurations. It stressed that references to “labour” in both sets of invoices reflected legitimate human resource deployment across two independent operational units, rather than any duplication of charges.

“Services” Defined by Contractual Agreements

Responding to concerns over undefined cost headings, the company maintained that all invoices were anchored in detailed contracts and service level agreements outlining scope, frequency, geographical coverage, and performance standards.

It further outlined that the contracts encompassed more than 30 service activities, including waste segregation, mechanical sweeping, disinfection, provision of hygiene materials, operation of mobile toilets, and medical waste treatment, alongside water supply and cesspit management.

Equipment Deployment and Operational Footprint

Zoomlion also detailed extensive logistical deployment across key venues, including the Accra Sports Stadium, Borteyman Sports Complex, Achimota Cricket Oval, and Bukom Trust Emporium.

The firm said it mobilised compaction trucks, medical waste vehicles, thermal fogging machines, knapsack sprayers, industrial cleaning equipment, vacuum systems, mobile sanitation units, and hundreds of colour-coded waste bins, alongside consumables such as detergents, disinfectants and protective equipment.

It added that full line-item records of equipment and consumables exist and were available for verification.

Audit Access and Documentation

The company insisted that all relevant documentation—including invoices, contracts, daily supervision logs, and deployment records—were submitted to the Ministry of Sports and other relevant state institutions overseeing the African Games.

It further stated that the Auditor-General had full access to these records at the material time and that, in its view, sufficient opportunity existed to verify the integrity of the transactions.

Continuous Service Delivery During Games

Zoomlion highlighted that its operations ran uninterrupted from 1 March to 1 April 2024, providing 24-hour coverage throughout the 31-day period, including preparatory activities before the commencement of the Games.

More than 350 personnel were reportedly trained at the Army Peace Operations Training School between 4 and 24 February 2024 in waste management, vector control, occupational safety, and conflict resolution.

The company also noted that waste segregation practices were implemented to separate recyclables from general waste, contributing to reduced environmental impact. It further asserted that no sanitation failures or disease outbreaks were recorded during the period.

Firm Rejection and Corporate Position

Zoomlion concluded by rejecting the allegations, reiterating its commitment to integrity, professionalism, and accountability in the execution of public service contracts.

The company described itself as a responsible corporate partner supporting national events with what it characterised as structured, compliant, and well-documented service delivery systems.

As scrutiny continues over public expenditure linked to major sporting events, the response sets the stage for further institutional clarification, with stakeholders expected to examine the contractual and audit frameworks underpinning the sanitation operations of the African Games.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.