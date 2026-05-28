Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has revealed that 410 Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa will be evacuated over the weekend.
The weekend group will be the second batch of the exercise, following the successful arrival of 300 evacuees on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
According to the High Commissioner, "The next batch will be of 410 evacuees who have given us their names that they want to go home voluntarily. It is going to be the coming Sunday or Tuesday; we have not fixed the exact date yet, but it should be between these three days."
He disclosed on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Thursday, May 28 that about 1,000 Ghanaians living in South Africa have registered to return home over fears of the attacks.
"As of this morning (Thursday, May 28) I have been briefed that we have almost a thousand plus who have fully registered and have indicated that they want to leave South Africa and go back home," he noted.
Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the evacuees not to lose hope, assuring them that the government has plans in place to support their reintegration into society.
Addressing the returnees at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, Mr Ablakwa encouraged them to remain optimistic despite their experiences abroad.
“We don't want any of you to feel brokenhearted, don't be downhearted, don't be depressed, have confidence that the almighty has better plans for you,” he told the evacuees upon their arrival.
Latest Stories
-
CEO Summit: Deloitte Ghana urges government to turn policies into real jobs
5 minutes
-
Photos: First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana
15 minutes
-
Xenophobic attacks: Over 400 Ghanaians expected back home this weekend – Benjamin Quashie
16 minutes
-
CEO Summit: Togbe Afede calls for bold leadership to sustain Ghana’s economic recovery
26 minutes
-
Black Stars: I won’t be upset if I don’t start – Benjamin Asare
30 minutes
-
Senior Ghanaian miners in South Africa seek evacuation amid rising xenophobic tensions — High Commissioner
31 minutes
-
Zoomlion rejects Auditor-General’s allegations over African Games cleaning contracts
32 minutes
-
Claims that only 10 Ghanaian evacuees are legal migrants in South Africa are false — Benjamin Quashie
32 minutes
-
AG sues JA Plant Pool, Siaw Agyepong over alleged $2m DRIP overpayment
1 hour
-
FDI inflows hit US$2.61bn in 2025 – GIPC
2 hours
-
Sixteen pupils killed in Kenya school fire
3 hours
-
Ghana’s tax gap: New levies loom in mid-year budget
3 hours
-
Ashanti region: Mining pit collapse kills 4 illegal miners at Bepotenten Sukuumu
3 hours
-
Asanko Scholarship Programme supports 31 students in the Amansie West and South districts
3 hours
-
When the message excludes the customer: Insights from MTN’s tariff announcement on financial inclusion in Ghana
3 hours