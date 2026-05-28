Events

Anticipation builds ahead of 2026 Hitz FM ‘Rep Ur Jersey’

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  28 May 2026 12:05pm
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Football fans including the staff of the Multimedia Group are getting ready for the 2026 edition of the annual Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey.

While fans are expressing their preparedness for the event slated for May 30, 2026 at the Aviation Social Centre, workers at Hitz FM and the Multimedia Group, are also girding up for the biggest sporting event on the station's calendar.

Some activities to be held before the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal at 4pm on Saturday include sports quiz, soccer tournament, jama competition, anthem competition, among others.

These activities start exactly at 10am ahead of the match which will show on big screens at the Aviation Social Centre.

Below are some photos of some Multimedia staff resplendently representing in their various jerseys:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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