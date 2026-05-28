Audio By Carbonatix
Football fans including the staff of the Multimedia Group are getting ready for the 2026 edition of the annual Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey.
While fans are expressing their preparedness for the event slated for May 30, 2026 at the Aviation Social Centre, workers at Hitz FM and the Multimedia Group, are also girding up for the biggest sporting event on the station's calendar.
Some activities to be held before the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal at 4pm on Saturday include sports quiz, soccer tournament, jama competition, anthem competition, among others.
These activities start exactly at 10am ahead of the match which will show on big screens at the Aviation Social Centre.
Below are some photos of some Multimedia staff resplendently representing in their various jerseys:
Latest Stories
-
GCB Bank joins strategic push to strengthen Africa’s Cross-Border Payment Systems
31 seconds
-
Prudential Bank CIO backs sustainable tech leadership
21 minutes
-
3,000 streetlights deployed to light up Accra streets—Linda Ocloo
35 minutes
-
KNUST scientists find dangerous drug-resistant TB strain in Ghana
44 minutes
-
Flood prevention is a shared responsibility—Linda Ocloo
54 minutes
-
“You are not alone”—Mental Health Authority pledges support for Ghanaian returnees
56 minutes
-
Natural resources and huge populations do not transform nations- Alex Dadey
57 minutes
-
Cambodia orders Ghanaians, other African nationals to leave country by May 31 or face arrest
1 hour
-
Phomi joins The Build Project as Official Wall Cladding Partner
1 hour
-
Two arrested over boy’s kidnapping in Nanumba South
1 hour
-
Linda Ocloo warns Greater Accra on high flood alert and announces emergency measures
2 hours
-
CEO Summit: BoG Governor assures of monetary stability to drive industrial growth
2 hours
-
Anticipation builds ahead of 2026 Hitz FM ‘Rep Ur Jersey’
2 hours
-
CEO Summit: Deloitte Ghana urges government to turn policies into real jobs
2 hours
-
Photos: First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana
2 hours