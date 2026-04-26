Hitz FM hosts maiden edition of ‘My Hustle’ to empower young entrepreneurs

Audio By Carbonatix
Hitz FM has held the maiden edition of its youth entrepreneurship conversation, ‘My Hustle’, aimed at empowering young business people.
The programme took place on April 25, 2026 at the Joy Prime studios and aired live on Hitz 103.9 FM and Joy Prime television from 2pm to 4pm.
It featured four business professionals and eight young entrepreneurs who are listeners of Hitz FM.
The resource persons shared their success stories, challenges and offered practical business tips to the audience. The panel comprised Oheneba Yaw Boamah, Founder and Lead Creative of Abrantie The Gentleman; Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs; Christiana Dankwah, CEO of Foodbank/Kula Bristo; and Michael Marmon-Halm, Managing Director of FairAfric Ghana Limited.
The eight participants, Augustine Nkrumah Boamah, Jennifer Annan, Derrick Antwi, Edmond Sarpong, Christian Barnes, Stephen Gbande, Abdul Samed and Naomi Oppong, also engaged the panel and asked questions.
The programme which targets small and medium scale enterprises was themed “Building Smart Businesses, Growing Strong.”
‘My Hustle’ is a quarterly radio and television programme, powered by Hitz FM, that celebrates entrepreneurial journeys, provides practical business guidance, and connects young entrepreneurs with mentors, industry professionals and a youthful audience.
According to DJ Black, Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, “some young people are building brands, launching start-ups, monetising skills, and turning passion into enterprise. They are doing this with limited capital, changing markets, and stiff competition. Yet their stories are rarely told in well-structured, empowering formats that educate and inspire others. A lot of business-oriented programmes target much older business people and fully-fledged enterprises. That is the reason we have created this platform,” he said.
The programme was hosted by Doreen Avio and produced by Kwame Dadzie, Arnold Dei and Debby Sway.
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