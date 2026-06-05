FBI reveals fresh details in Abu Trica, Arrangement and Lancaster’s alleged fraud cases

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has provided fresh details in an ongoing international fraud investigation involving twin brothers Jamal ‘Arrangement’ Abubakari and Kamal ‘Lancaster’ Abubakari.
In a statement dated July 4, the FBI said the case forms part of a wider “consumer fraud” and romance scam operation that allegedly targeted more than 130 victims across the United States, defrauding them of over $15 million.
According to the bureau, the operation involved at least five Ghanaian nationals, including Abu Trica, accused of participating in coordinated online romance scams that exploited older Americans through dating platforms and social media.
Court documents in the Northern District of Ohio indicate that suspects including Jamal Abubakari, Kamal Abubakari, and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie have been ordered detained, while Kumi (Abu Trica) and another suspect, Daniel Yussif, are awaiting extradition proceedings.
Investigators allege that between July 2024 and April 2026, the group targeted vulnerable individuals using fake online identities, including AI-generated content, to build romantic relationships and gain financial trust.
Victims were reportedly persuaded to send money through wire transfers into accounts controlled by members of the syndicate, with funds later moved across multiple networks in Ghana and other jurisdictions.
The FBI further revealed that coordinated search and arrest operations led to the seizure of assets valued at more than $3 million, including luxury vehicles such as a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes Benz and BMW.
The investigation is being conducted through a multi-agency collaboration involving U.S. and Ghanaian security institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, EOCO, Cyber Security Authority, Immigration Service and other intelligence and financial monitoring agencies.
The FBI said the case underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle transnational cybercrime networks and protect victims from financial exploitation.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio are handling the case as extradition proceedings continue for suspects still outside the United States.
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