Court orders extradition of Abu Trica’s alleged accomplice to US over $8m romance scam

The Gbese District Court has ordered the extradition of Daniel Yusif, an alleged co-conspirator of suspected internet fraudster Abu Trica, to the United States to stand trial in connection with an alleged $8 million wire fraud and romance scam.

The court’s committal order paves the way for Yusif’s transfer to the US, where he is expected to face charges linked to the transnational fraud case.

However, the court granted the accused 15 days to challenge the extradition order before the process is finalised.

Daniel Yusif is alleged to have played a role in the multimillion-dollar wire fraud and romance scam scheme, which US authorities are investigating alongside other suspects, including Abu Trica.

The latest development comes weeks after Abu Trica himself was extradited to the United States to face prosecution over his alleged involvement in the same fraud syndicate.

US prosecutors accuse the suspects of orchestrating an international romance and business email compromise scheme that allegedly defrauded victims of more than $8 million.

The extradition proceedings were after ongoing cooperation between Ghanaian and US authorities in tackling cross-border cybercrime and financial fraud.

Should Yusif fail to challenge the committal order within the stipulated period, he will be extradited to the United States to face prosecution.

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