Peace Council urges restraint over religious controversies to prevent tensions

The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint and avoid conflating two separate incidents that have recently attracted public attention, warning that inflammatory commentary could threaten religious and communal harmony.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, the Council said the two matters involved separate circumstances and should not be treated as one incident.

The first concerns the arrest of two religious clerics over alleged inflammatory and offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammed, while the second relates to footage circulating on social media showing a person restrained in handcuffs in the presence of individuals associated with law enforcement.

The Council said the sensitive religious dimension of the developments required responsible public discourse.

“The Council recognises the extremely sensitive religious dimension surrounding these matters and urge the public, including religious leaders, political actors, civil society organisations, and media practitioners to exercise restraint, avoid drawing premature conclusions, and refrain from inflammatory commentary that could incite religious or communal tensions.”

The call follows the arrests of Islamic preacher and Imam Masud Abdullah, 35, and Christian cleric Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, popularly known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei.

Masud Abdullah was arrested in a joint operation involving the Ghana Police Service and the National Signals Bureau after allegedly making comments during a sermon at Ntensere in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region that were interpreted as advocating violence against anyone who insulted Prophet Mohammed.

A video of the sermon subsequently circulated widely on social media, prompting concerns over its potential to inflame religious tensions.

Muslim leaders, including spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, condemned the remarks and called for the preacher's arrest and interrogation.

Apostle Daniel JY Adjei was separately arrested by the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following the circulation of a video in which he allegedly made derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed.

The Police subsequently warned religious leaders, social media commentators and community influencers against making statements capable of encouraging violence or hatred.

“Freedom of religion and freedom of expression must never be used as justification for inciting violence or encouraging members of the public to harm others,” the Police stated.

The National Peace Council said it has been engaging key stakeholders as part of efforts to prevent the developments from escalating into wider religious tensions.

The Council said it is in contact with the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Christian Council of Ghana and other religious and traditional authorities, while continuing to monitor the situation.

Speaking at an engagement between the Inspector-General of Police and religious leaders at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday, August 14, the Council's Executive Secretary, George Amoh, said Ghana's religious diversity must be protected as a source of strength.

He commended the Police for what he described as a swift response to the recent incidents, saying effective state intervention was important in containing tensions before they developed into broader conflicts.

Mr Amoh, however, cautioned that the recent incidents should not create a false sense of security.

“Violence cannot be used to respond to violent conduct,” he said, urging citizens to rely on dialogue and lawful processes in addressing grievances.

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno also called on Christian and Muslim leaders to demonstrate their commitment to religious tolerance publicly.

He urged religious leaders to go beyond messages of peace delivered from their respective pulpits and demonstrate unity in their communities.

“Let the public see Christians and Islamic leaders standing together, sharing meals, issuing joint statements and walking through our communities hand in hand,” he said.

The IGP encouraged Ghanaians to protect the country's peace by promoting mutual respect, tolerance and dialogue among people of different faiths.

The Peace Council said all stakeholders have a responsibility to exercise emotional maturity in their public statements, particularly given the potential for religious issues to trigger heightened tensions.

It urged religious leaders, political actors, civil society groups and media practitioners to avoid premature conclusions and inflammatory commentary while the relevant institutions handle the matters.

The Council said measured public discourse would be essential to preventing the current controversies from becoming a source of religious confrontation.

“By promoting respectful and measured discourse, we can collectively preserve and strengthen the peace, unity, and social cohesion that Ghana continues to enjoy,” it stated.

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