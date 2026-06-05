Preventing violent extremism: Peace Council intensifies civilian-security dialogues

The National Peace Council (NPC)

The National Peace Council (NPC) is strengthening collaboration between security agencies and communities in the fight against Violent Extremism (VE) through a series of civilian-security dialogues.

The dialogues, held at Wiesi and Bachonsa in the Builsa South District and Kadema in the Builsa North Municipality, brought together over 300 community members and security personnel to discuss ways of improving information sharing, strengthening community vigilance, and preventing violent extremism and other security threats.

The initiative formed part of the Preventing and Responding to Violent Extremism Initiative under the Atlantic Corridor Project, funded by the Embassies of Denmark and Norway through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr David Atualing Angaamba, the Upper East Regional Principal Programmes Manager at the National Peace Council, said the dialogue formed part of ongoing efforts to build trust between civilians and security agencies and promote community participation in safeguarding peace and security.

He explained that the engagement sought to educate community members on the roles of various security institutions and the complementary role citizens must play in identifying and reporting suspicious activities.

“The primary aim is to strengthen the relationship between security agencies and community members to facilitate easy information sharing and prevent violent extremism,” he said.

Mr Angaamba noted that these communities, like many others in the district, were known for their hospitality towards visitors, a cultural value that often discouraged residents from questioning strangers about their origins or intentions.

However, he cautioned that changing security dynamics required communities to remain vigilant, particularly as the farming season attracted migrants and other visitors from different parts of the country and beyond.

Mr Marshal Abuchow, the Deputy Upper East Regional Commander at the Narcotics Control Commission, noted that the use of illicit drugs, which fuelled activities associated with violent extremism, was on the rise, particularly among the youth, and urged them to desist from such behaviours.

He explained that under the current legislation, drug addiction was increasingly being treated as a public health issue rather than solely a criminal matter.

“We do not see these people as criminals. If you have a relative or friend who is addicted to drugs, you can contact the Narcotics Control Commission, and we will direct you to appropriate rehabilitation services,” he said.

Mr Victor Abo-Ame Akanbonga, the Upper East Regional Programme Officer of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, cautioned residents against possessing unregistered firearms.

He said persons found with illicit weapons could face severe sanctions, including imprisonment, and urged the public to comply with legal procedures governing firearm ownership.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Mr Jerry Kwadzo Attipoe, Office in Charge of the Navrongo Office, Paga Sector Command, Ghana Immigration Service, said ensuring security was a shared responsibility and urged community members to report the movement of suspicious persons to the security agencies.

Nab Abdul Malik, a Sub-Chief of Wiesi, noted that the engagement had made the community members more conscious of the need to monitor newcomers and promptly inform local leaders about suspicious movements.

“The training has helped us a lot. Now, when people notice strangers or activities that may threaten the peace of the community, they will report them unlike in the past where they may easily ignore,” he said.

Mr Jonathan Abiisilimi, a participant from the Bachonsa community, expressed appreciation to the Peace Council and security agencies for the engagement and pledged to support efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and maintaining peace in their communities.

Ms Cynthia Anabil, another participant, said the dialogue had exposed her to the work of the security agencies and she would willingly volunteer information to help combat crime.

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