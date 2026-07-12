ASEC2026: Push for African-led security solutions through innovation and inclusion – Major General Kotia

Chairperson of the 13th Africa Security Symposium (ASEC2026), Major General Emmanuel Wekem Kotia(Rtd), has called for stronger African-led security initiatives, innovation and inclusive partnerships to address the continent's evolving security challenges.

Opening the three-day symposium in Accra, Major General Kotia said Africa's security challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected, requiring practical, home-grown solutions driven by collaboration among governments, security institutions, the private sector, civil society and academia.

Held under the theme "Strengthening African Security Through Innovation and Inclusion," the symposium brought together delegates from across Africa and beyond to discuss issues ranging from counter-terrorism and border security to cyber resilience, peace operations and climate-related insecurity.

He said, “The security challenges of Africa are complex and interconnected, but so too are our strengths, innovations, and shared aspirations. Through innovation and inclusion, and through partnerships built on trust and mutual respect, we can shape a more secure and resilient future for our continent”. He said.

Major General Kotia(Rtd) said security must be viewed not only through the lens of defence but also as an issue of governance, technology, inclusion and sustainable development.

He also talked about Ghana's credentials as host of the symposium, describing the country as a beacon of democratic stability and regional leadership with a long history of contributions to international peacekeeping, a strong defence diplomacy tradition and a growing technology and innovation sector.

Managing Director of Africa Security Symposium Andrew Dowell said they were honoured to have Major General Emmanuel Wekem Kotia(Rtd) serving as Chairman of ASEC2026.

He said his leadership helped guide discussions that span national-security priorities, border governance, counter-terrorism, peace operations, cyber resilience, climate-driven insecurity and humanitarian coordination.

The 13th Africa Security Symposium (ASEC2026) at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, was co-organised with the African Union Commission's Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS).

The Africa Security Symposium (ASEC) is a continental platform that brings together policymakers, military and security leaders, diplomats, academics, civil society organisations and development partners to discuss emerging security challenges facing Africa.

The symposium serves as a forum for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and policy engagement, with participants exploring practical and innovative approaches to addressing issues such as terrorism, violent extremism, cybercrime, maritime security, border management, governance and peace-building.

It also seeks to strengthen collaboration among African states and international partners to promote sustainable peace, stability and human security across the continent.

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