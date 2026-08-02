‘Our hearts are with everyone affected’ — Shatta Wale’s management after ShattaFest UK tragedy

Shatta Wale's management has expressed deep sorrow following the cancellation of ShattaFest UK after a stampede at the event venue in London, saying its thoughts are with those affected while investigations continue.

ShattaFest UK, also known as Ghana Party in the Park, was called off on Saturday after police halted the event at Copthall Playing Fields in London following a crowd crush.

According to reports from the scene, authorities intervened after the venue exceeded its approved capacity, leading to severe overcrowding at one of the entrances and a stampede that left several attendees injured.

A police officer at the venue announced the cancellation, saying the decision was taken because of public safety concerns after "quite a lot of people" were hurt.

Organisers initially described the interruption as a temporary pause before later confirming that the event had been cancelled.

In a statement issued after the incident, the management said the decision to cancel the concert was taken because the safety of patrons remained the top priority.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we address the unfortunate events surrounding SHATTAFEST UK," the statement said.

"Following reports of a serious incident outside the venue, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of every single person who came to celebrate music, unity, and love."

The team said it was deeply saddened by reports that several people were injured and by claims of fatalities, but noted that it was awaiting official confirmation from the relevant authorities.

"Our hearts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic situation. We are deeply saddened by the reports of injuries and the alleged loss of lives. While we await official confirmation from the relevant authorities regarding all the facts, our thoughts and prayers remain with the individuals involved, their families, their friends, and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking incident."

According to the statement, Shatta Wale has always sought to unite fans through music, making the incident particularly painful.

"Shatta Wale has always stood for the people. Every performance is built on bringing joy, hope, and unforgettable memories to the fans who have supported him throughout the years. To know that what was meant to be a night of celebration has become a moment of pain is truly devastating."

The management appealed to the public and sections of the media to refrain from speculation while investigations are ongoing.

"We respectfully ask the public and members of the media to avoid speculation while the appropriate authorities conduct their investigations. We trust that the truth will be established through the proper processes, and we encourage everyone to rely on verified information."

It also thanked emergency responders, security personnel, medical teams, venue staff and others who assisted during the incident, while expressing appreciation to fans for their patience and understanding.

The statement further confirmed that Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement team would cooperate fully with authorities and event organisers to establish what led to the incident.

"This is not the outcome anyone wished for. Today, our focus is not on a concert—it is on the people whose lives have been affected."

"We ask everyone to keep the victims, their loved ones, and all those impacted in your prayers." The Metropolitan Police is yet to release an official update on the number of casualties or the outcome of its investigations.

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