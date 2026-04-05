[Watch Live] Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, and others ignite the grand finale of Gomoa Easter Carnival

The four-day Gomoa Easter Carnival is reaching an explosive climax tonight as the "New School & Hit Makers Night" takes over the Ekwamkrom Community Park.

The "African Dancehall King", Shatta Wale, is currently headlining a powerhouse lineup that has drawn the largest crowd since the beginning of the festival. He is joined by Kofi Kinaata,, Amerado, Jupitar, Nero X, Patapaa and many others.

The maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited, continues to captivate crowds, delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.

Watch the programme below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.