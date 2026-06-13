Ensign Global University and Engage Now Africa leads call for action on Albinism awareness and inclusion

Ensign Global University, in collaboration with Engage Now Africa, has marked International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) 2026 with a stakeholder engagement programme to promote inclusion, improve healthcare access, and advance the rights of persons with albinism in Ghana.

The event, held at the CLIP Foyer of Ensign Global University in Kpong on June 12, brought together persons with albinism, healthcare professionals, educators, policymakers, researchers, students, civil society groups, and media representatives.

Observed globally on June 13 each year, International Albinism Awareness Day seeks to spotlight the experiences of persons with albinism and promote advocacy for dignity, protection, and equal opportunities.

Participants highlighted the challenges many persons with albinism continue to face, including discrimination, barriers to healthcare and education, visual impairment, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

President of Ensign Global University, Dr Karl Manlan Alder, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting persons with albinism through research, advocacy, and partnerships.

“On this International Albinism Awareness Day, we affirm our commitment to ensuring that people with albinism have opportunities for experiencing good health, can access education, and are able to pursue opportunity pathways,” he said.

He added that Ensign Global University remains committed to reducing barriers to accessing healthcare resources and promoting conditions that support health and prosperity among persons with albinism.

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Stephen Manortey, called for greater acceptance and protection for persons with albinism.

“Persons with albinism deserve our respect, protection, and everyday acts of kindness, whether through accessible healthcare, inclusive education and employment opportunities, or simple gestures of friendship and support,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to challenge harmful myths and discrimination, adding that support and advocacy would help improve the well-being of persons with albinism and affirm their equal value in society.

Country Director of Engage Now Africa, Cecilia Amankwah, said the organisation continues to witness both the resilience of persons with albinism and the barriers they face in accessing healthcare, protection, and social acceptance.

“These challenges are not inevitable; they are shaped by systems, attitudes, and gaps that we collectively have the responsibility to address,” she said.

Eastern Regional Director of Social Welfare, Isaac Asante, stressed that inclusion must go beyond symbolic recognition.

“Celebrating all skin tones means more than symbolic recognition. It requires deliberate action,” he said, calling for inclusive education, improved healthcare access, stronger social protection, and enforcement of laws against discrimination and violence.

Director of the Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, Newton K. Katseku, also appealed for stronger support systems.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders to strengthen efforts to ensure equal opportunities, access to essential services such as sunscreen and low-vision support, and inclusive environments that enable persons with albinism to participate fully in society,” he said.

Research findings presented by Dr. Sandra Boatemaa Kushitor revealed that persons with albinism continue to face discrimination because of their skin colour.

“Results from our three-year research with PWAs indicate that they are discriminated against due to their skin colour,” she said.

She called for equitable access to healthcare, education, protection, and livelihood opportunities, stressing that greater awareness and collective action can help promote dignity and inclusion.

The event also featured technical presentations, stakeholder dialogue sessions, advocacy discussions, and the distribution of free sunscreen samples to persons with albinism by IBA Beauty.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.