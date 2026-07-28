Conditions for increasing lending progressively improving – BoG

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says improving lending conditions across the financial sector are strengthening the case for regulatory reforms aimed at supporting innovation and expanding financial inclusion.

According to the central bank, as access to credit improves, it is equally important to ensure that Ghana's regulatory framework evolves to accommodate emerging technologies and new digital financial services without compromising financial stability.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Owureku Asare, Head of the FinTech and Innovation Department, at the Ecobank JoyBusiness Financial Dialogue Series, held under the theme, "Unlocking Access, Empowering Communities, Transforming Economies: Driving Financial Inclusion Through Digital Transformation."

The Bank noted that improving lending conditions are expected to enhance access to finance for households, small businesses and entrepreneurs, while digital innovation continues to reshape the delivery of financial services across the country.

"We are also modernising our regulatory frameworks to keep pace with innovation," the Governor said, stressing that the Central Bank is committed to creating a regulatory environment that encourages innovation while preserving the safety, soundness and integrity of Ghana's financial system.

He said digital transformation has become a key driver of financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services, reducing transaction costs and creating opportunities for individuals and businesses that have traditionally been underserved by the formal financial sector.

The Governor added that the Bank of Ghana will continue to work closely with banks, fintech companies and other stakeholders to develop policies that promote responsible innovation while strengthening consumer protection, cybersecurity and effective risk management.

The central bank maintained that its ongoing reforms are intended to build a more inclusive, resilient and competitive financial ecosystem capable of supporting Ghana's long-term economic transformation.

The Ecobank JoyBusiness Financial Dialogue Series brought together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech firms and industry experts to discuss how digital transformation can deepen financial inclusion and support sustainable economic growth.

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