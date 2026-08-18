Anthropic revenue run rate tops $65 billion, source says

Anthropic's annual revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July, a person familiar with ​the matter said on Monday, underscoring the Claude ‌creator's rapid growth ahead of a potential public listing later this year.

The AI startup's latest revenue run rate — a ​metric that projects annual performance by extrapolating ​current sales levels — was up from the $47 billion ⁠in May and an extraordinary jump from about $9 ​billion at the end of 2025.

The company had shared ​the latest figure with investors as part of ongoing financial updates, the person said. Bloomberg first reported the development earlier ​on Monday.

Here are more details:

Anthropic is projecting 2028 ​revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, with its IPO valuation ‌hinging ⁠on those forecasts, Reuters reported on Friday.

The company has emerged as an AI frontrunner as its Claude coding agent gains traction among developers, helping the company draw ​steady enterprise ​dollars.

Anthropic earlier this ⁠year confidentially filed for an IPO, as the startup and rival OpenAI race ​to make their market debuts amid ​strong ⁠investor appetite for AI firms.

Anthropic was valued at $965 billion in May after raising $65 billion in its Series ⁠H ​funding round, more than double ​its $380 billion valuation in February.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.