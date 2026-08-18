Anthropic revenue run rate tops $65 billion, source says

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Anthropic's annual revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, underscoring the Claude creator's rapid growth ahead of a potential public listing later this year.
The AI startup's latest revenue run rate — a metric that projects annual performance by extrapolating current sales levels — was up from the $47 billion in May and an extraordinary jump from about $9 billion at the end of 2025.
The company had shared the latest figure with investors as part of ongoing financial updates, the person said. Bloomberg first reported the development earlier on Monday.
Here are more details:
- Anthropic is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, with its IPO valuation hinging on those forecasts, Reuters reported on Friday.
- The company has emerged as an AI frontrunner as its Claude coding agent gains traction among developers, helping the company draw steady enterprise dollars.
- Anthropic earlier this year confidentially filed for an IPO, as the startup and rival OpenAI race to make their market debuts amid strong investor appetite for AI firms.
- Anthropic was valued at $965 billion in May after raising $65 billion in its Series H funding round, more than double its $380 billion valuation in February.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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