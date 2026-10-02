Innovare Limited congratulates Ahantaman Community Bank PLC on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification urges others to follow suit 

Innovare Limited, a wholly Ghanaian-owned management consulting and technology services company, extends its warmest congratulations to Ahantaman Community Bank PLC on attaining the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification and complying with the Bank of Ghana’s Cyber and Information Security Directive (CISD) 2026.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a globally recognized benchmark for managing information security risks and continuously improving an organization’s information security landscape.

Attaining this certification is more than just a regulatory achievement; it positions Ahantaman as a forward-thinking financial institution with reinforced defenses against evolving cyber risks and a steadfast commitment to international best practices in data protection.

Importantly, this achievement paves the way for the bank to accelerate its digital transformation strategy, enabling the safe expansion of its digital banking services so customers can transact remotely with complete confidence and peace of mind.

Commenting on the milestone, Group Chief Executive Officer of Innovare Ltd, Nii Djan Mensah said "We are thrilled to see Ahantaman attain this certification. It is a remarkable achievement, and we look forward to supporting the bank as it embarks on even greater exploits and digital innovation."

He also urged other community banks across Ghana to follow suit, stating:

“It is imperative that other community banks, as well as other financial institutions that are yet to acquire this certification, do so soon. It is the clearest sign that your customers can trust you, proving they are operating within a safe and secure digital space while banking with you."

Addressing the gathering during a short ceremony for the presentation of the certification, Group Chief Business Officer and Managing Director, Innovare Business Advisory, Albert Turkson Esq., commended the bank for its commitment to the certification process and highlighted the significance of the milestone for the Bank’s information security and future growth.

“We are pleased to witness Ahantaman achieve this significant milestone. As our first Community Bank client, we are impressed by the Bank’s dedication, especially its board and management’s commitment to following the right processes to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and comply with the Bank of Ghana’s 2026 CISD.

This certification is proof of the Bank’s demonstrated focus to strengthening its security environment and protecting its critical business assets. We are confident in the work we have done together and look forward to seeing Ahantaman achieve even greater success locally and internationally.”

Speaking on the significance of the certification, Chief Executive Officer of Ahantaman Community Bank PLC, Samuel Nyanzu Ackah, emphasized the Bank’s ambition to extend its reach beyond its physical location, positioning it as a trusted financial partner for customers wherever they are.

“We are saying that we are a community bank with a global outreach. We are not looking at where we are physically located. Wherever you are, knowing that you can trust your money with us, you can do business and grow your business with us” he said.

About Innovare

Innovare Limited is a wholly Ghanaian-owned management consulting and technology, IT audit and Security engineering services company, committed to driving organizational performance excellence. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has empowered enterprises, large and small, to achieve sustainable growth through the adoption of global best practices, innovative solutions, and implementation of standards such as ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO42001, ISO9001, ISO22301, PCI-DSS, the performance of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Innovare is an accredited Tier 1 Cybersecurity, GRC, Training and VAPT service provider by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana, and is also ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

Over the years, Innovare has evolved from a consulting and training company into a dynamic company that is focused on delivering measurable impact across diverse sectors in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.