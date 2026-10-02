GPL 2026/27: Opoku Agyemang strike sends Kotoko third after Karela win

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang scored just four minutes into the game to settle a closely fought contest and give the Porcupine Warriors a much-needed response after their previous league defeat.

Kotoko took the lead through a well-worked attacking move, with Emmanuel Sanja providing the cutback for Opoku Agyemang to finish calmly and put the hosts ahead.

The early goal gave Kotoko the perfect start as they looked to recover from a 2-0 defeat by Aduana FC in their previous Premier League outing.

Karela, however, refused to be overwhelmed by the early setback and gradually grew into the contest.

The visitors improved as the match progressed and became particularly threatening after the break, enjoying extended spells of possession as they searched for an equaliser.

Kotoko were forced to defend for long periods in the second half, with Karela creating several opportunities to level the score.

But the hosts held on to their narrow advantage and secured all three points.

The result provides Kotoko with an important boost after their defeat by Aduana and moves them up to third place in the Premier League standings.

Their position remains subject to change when the other fixtures are played over the weekend.

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