Football | National

Government ‘cannot dissolve’ GFA – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  2 October 2026 7:42am
Sports Minister Kofi Adams hosts GFA Executive Council members and RFA Chairmen
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Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams says the government has no power to dissolve the Ghana Football Association despite growing calls for intervention following the Black Stars’ poor run of form.

Pressure on the GFA has intensified after Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,

The senior national team is now in danger of missing two consecutive AFCON tournaments.

"It is an Association [and] I don't think that Government has the power [to dissolve]," He told JoySports.

"We want to make sure the public interest Committee works and works for the good of all of us.

"But Government cannot dissolve the FA because it is a registered entity that pays its taxes to the appropriate authority."

Ghana have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions and have not recorded an AFCON qualifying victory since September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Football Association parted company with Portuguese trainer Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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