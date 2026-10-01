Football | National

Parliamentary Sports Committee to ‘interrogate’ Black Stars struggles with Ministry, GFA invitations

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  1 October 2026 9:37am
Photo source: Manuel photography
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Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports is set to invite the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation to explain the Black Stars’ recent struggles.

The planned engagement comes after a poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars suffered a 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in their second Group C match, despite taking a 2-0 lead.

The result followed Ghana’s opening defeat to Ivory Coast, leaving the four-time African champions without a point from their opening two qualifiers.

Ghana are currently bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia sit at the top with six points each.

“We as a committee are yet to investigate the performance of the Black Stars in recent times,” Committee Chairman Ernest Henry Norgbey told Akoma FM.

“We plan to invite the GFA, the Minister, purposely and specifically to interrogate what actually is happening to Ghana football, especially when it comes to the Black Stars.”

The poor run has increased concerns over the nation’s chances of missing back-to-back AFCON tournaments.

The Black Stars have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions and have not secured an AFCON qualifying victory since September 2023.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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