24-hour economy requires faster justice for commercial cases – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called for faster resolution of commercial disputes, predictable licensing and modernised laws to support investment and Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda.

Dr Debrah made the call at the maiden Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Law Society on September 30, where he highlighted the potential impact of delays in contract enforcement and regulatory uncertainty on businesses and investment decisions.

He said Ghana’s economic ambitions required a legal system capable of responding to the changing demands of modern commerce while providing businesses with greater certainty.

“Ghana's ambition to become a competitive investment and a 24-hour economy requires laws that keep pace with modern commerce,” he said.

Dr Debrah identified faster resolution of commercial disputes, effective land administration, predictable licensing and regular reviews of outdated legislation as key areas requiring attention.

“We need faster resolution of commercial disputes, clear land administration, predictable licensing, and regular review of obsolete legislation.”

The Chief of Staff said legal reform should form part of Ghana’s wider economic policy rather than being treated solely as a matter for lawyers and the courts.

He said businesses were less likely to commit resources where there was uncertainty over whether contracts could be enforced within a reasonable period.

“A business will hesitate to invest where contracts cannot be enforced within a reasonable time,” he said.

Dr Debrah also highlighted uncertainty over land ownership and the evolving regulation of data, digital assets and artificial intelligence, noting that unclear rules in these areas could affect economic activity.

He said the issue was particularly important for emerging sectors, where innovators and businesses require clear rules to operate and develop responsibly.

“A young innovator cannot build responsibly where the rules governing data, digital assets, and artificial intelligence are unclear,” he said.

The Chief of Staff further called for proposed regulations to be assessed not only on their legal requirements but also on their potential economic costs, implications for individual rights and practical enforceability.

He said regulations should provide necessary protection while allowing businesses to operate and grow.

“Efficient law lowers risk, protects rights, and gives enterprises room to grow,” he said.

Dr Debrah maintained that Ghana’s efforts to expand economic activity and attract investment could not be separated from the effectiveness of its legal and regulatory institutions.

He said delays in the justice system, difficulties with contract enforcement and regulatory uncertainty could create additional challenges for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations.

“Legal reform is an economic policy as well,” he said.

Dr Debrah said achieving the 24-hour economy objective would therefore require quicker resolution of commercial disputes, clearer land administration, predictable licensing arrangements and regular reviews of outdated legislation.

He said a more efficient legal framework would help reduce risks, protect rights and provide businesses with the certainty and space needed to expand.

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