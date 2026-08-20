Chief of Staff calls for stronger enforcement of motorcycle safety measures

The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, has called for stronger implementation of road safety measures as motorcycle use continues to expand across Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The Chief of Staff made the call when he joined partners and stakeholders for the opening of the 2026 Safe African Helmets Initiative (SAHI) Summit in Ghana.

He noted that motorcycles had become an important part of Africa’s transport and economic landscape, connecting communities, supporting livelihoods and providing essential mobility for millions of people.

However, he said the growing use of motorcycles must be accompanied by a stronger commitment to road safety.

In Ghana, the passage of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 provides a legal framework for the commercial use of motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles.

According to the Chief of Staff, while the legislation represents an important step, its effectiveness would depend on proper implementation, appropriate safety standards, rider training, responsible enforcement and sustained public education.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that helmets used by motorcycle riders and passengers provide genuine protection rather than merely serving as protective-looking equipment.

“A helmet must do more than simply look protective. It must meet the required safety standards, be properly fitted and worn, and provide genuine protection in the event of a crash,” he said.

He further emphasised that the safety of motorcycle riders and passengers must remain central to transport policy and planning.

The Chief of Staff commended the FIA Foundation, Transaid, the National Road Safety Authority and other participating partners for convening the summit and creating a platform to strengthen discussions on motorcycle safety in Africa.

He said road safety should not be treated as an afterthought but as a fundamental consideration in the design and management of transport systems across the continent.

“Our goal must be simple: every head deserves a safe helmet, every journey deserves a safe return, and every life saved is a family kept whole,” he said.

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