Ghana’s economy grows 6.0% in Q2 2026, first-half growth hits 6.2% – GSS

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s economy grew by 6.0% in the second quarter of 2026, bringing growth for the first half of the year to 6.2%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).
The latest quarterly growth represents a slight slowdown from the 6.1% recorded in the second quarter of 2025.
Non-oil GDP also remained resilient, growing by 5.4% in the second quarter, while non-oil growth for the first half of 2026 reached 5.9%.
The latest figures show that economic expansion continues to be driven largely by the services sector, particularly information and communications technology (ICT), alongside oil and gas production and investment.
Services lead growth
The services sector grew by 8.0% in the second quarter and accounted for 57.6% of overall GDP growth during the period.
ICT was the strongest-performing activity within the sector, recording growth of 30.9% and contributing 41.5% of total GDP growth in the quarter.
The performance underscores the growing contribution of services and digital-related activities to overall economic expansion.
Industry boosted by oil and gas
The industrial sector expanded by 4.3% in the second quarter, supported partly by a strong rebound in oil and gas production.
Oil and gas activity grew by 21.4% during the period, helping to lift overall industrial performance.
However, the broader industrial sector grew at a more moderate pace compared with services, indicating that the expansion was not evenly spread across all productive activities.
Agriculture growth remains subdued
Agriculture recorded growth of 3.9% in the second quarter, making it one of the weaker-performing broad sectors.
The sector was weighed down by a sharp contraction in fishing activity, which declined by 24.7% during the period.
The relatively slower agricultural growth contrasts with the stronger performance of services and ICT.
Investment and domestic demand rise
Investment recorded a significant increase of 53.0% in the second quarter, while domestic demand grew by 11.2%.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, seasonally adjusted real GDP increased by 1.4%, indicating that economic activity continued to expand during the period.
The latest figures point to continued momentum in Ghana’s economy, although the performance remains concentrated in particular sectors and activities.
The strong contribution from services, ICT, oil and investment has supported overall growth, while agriculture and parts of industry have recorded more modest expansion.
With first-half GDP growth at 6.2% and non-oil growth at 5.9%, the data point to continued resilience in the economy. A key policy challenge will be ensuring that growth becomes broader-based across productive sectors and translates into stronger employment and household incomes.
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