Hohoe flood: About 5,000 affected as NADMO begins emergency relief

The Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Pascal Agbagba, says that about 5,000 people have been affected by severe flooding in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region following the overflow of the River Dayi.

Several communities along the river have been impacted, with the Zongo community among the worst affected. More than half of the community has reportedly been submerged, forcing residents to leave their homes.

"The figures we are getting now are about 5,000 people."

Mr Agbagba said the organisation has begun an emergency response to support residents affected by the floods.

According to him, two safe havens have been secured at the Adabraka and Nima Mosques, which are currently accommodating more than 270 people.

He added that NADMO has provided mattresses, rice, cooking oil, mosquito nets, repellents and other essential items, while additional supplies are being arranged by the national office.

He stressed that the initial supplies were not meant to cater for all 5,000 affected persons at once, as many residents were staying with relatives or had returned home.

Mr Agbagba said the relief effort will be scaled up after authorities complete their assessment of the affected communities.

“As we speak, they have dispatched trucks from Latex Foam, about 1,000 in the interim, then they are organising for more materials,” he said.

He added that the Ghana National Fire Service is helping provide water to affected residents as access to clean water remains a challenge.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters have started receding, allowing some residents to return home.

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