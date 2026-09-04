NADMO intensifies monitoring in Daboya as Bagre Dam spillage raises flood fears

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has intensified monitoring of rising water levels in Daboya in the Savannah Region following the spillage of the Bagre Dam.

The water level of the Bagre Dam is nearing its spillage threshold, raising concerns over possible flooding along Ghana’s White Volta basin. The dam’s water level currently stands at 234.48 metres, just below the expected spillage level of 234.75 metres.

Director of Operations at NADMO, Col. Lawrence Ahlie, led a team to the area to assess the situation and engage communities on safety measures as water levels continue to rise.

The team first paid a courtesy call on the District Chief Executive for the North Gonja District, Hon. Nashiru Abdulai, at the District Assembly.

Hon. Nashiru Abdulai expressed appreciation to NADMO for its proactive response and efforts to support communities affected by the rising water levels.

The team later proceeded to the Daboya-Sisipe crossing point, where it assessed the water levels and engaged canoe operators and passengers on safety precautions when using the waterway.

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