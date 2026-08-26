Police arrest two suspects over alleged lynching at Daboya

Audio By Carbonatix
The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two people in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.
The suspects, identified as 25-year-old carpenter Adjei Abdulai and 22-year-old student Issah Mahama, were arrested following investigations into the incident, which was captured in a video circulating on social media.
According to the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, identified as Yibonwura, was attacked and severely assaulted after he was accused of stealing sheanuts.
The victim reportedly died from injuries sustained during the assault.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, the Savannah Regional Police Command said the arrests followed investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man to death at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region,” the statement said.
The two suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting investigators with the case.
The Police Command said a third suspect linked to the incident remains at large.
“A manhunt is underway for the third suspect, who is currently at large,” it said.
Police investigators are continuing efforts to locate the suspect as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.
The Command said it was also determined to identify everyone connected to the incident and ensure that they face the law.
“Investigations are also ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all persons connected to the crime are brought to justice,” the statement said.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana to build its biggest power plant since independence – Ato Forson
14 minutes
-
APL demands forensic probe into GoldBod following $1.7billion gold-trading losses
25 minutes
-
Government workers without valid NIA details risk salary suspension from September 15
31 minutes
-
OSP must investigate everyone in AKSA deal’s value chain – Mary Addah
37 minutes
-
Tribute to the late Kwabena Kesse (Stephen Boateng) from the May 9 Foundation and its president, Mr. Herbert Mensah
41 minutes
-
Naming persons of interest in AKSA case is a step towards accountability – Mary Addah
50 minutes
-
Recycle Up! Ghana calls for more government support to expand green entrepreneurship
56 minutes
-
Police arrest two suspects over alleged lynching at Daboya
1 hour
-
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid promises ideological revival as he files for NPP Vice Chairmanship
1 hour
-
Rosemary Selasi Dogbe-Asante
1 hour
-
Contractor working on Adenta-Dodowa road incorporates pavement blocks at 17 major intersections
1 hour
-
Ghana sees MTN’s GH¢20m donation as South Africa’s ‘back-channel diplomacy’ – International relations expert
1 hour
-
Future of Energy Conference: Africa must power production, not just consumption – Policy leaders
2 hours
-
Tarkwa residents petition government to renew Gold Fields mining leases
2 hours
-
Bagre Dam spillage likely to begin Friday, August 28
2 hours