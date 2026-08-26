Police arrest two suspects over alleged lynching at Daboya

The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two people in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old carpenter Adjei Abdulai and 22-year-old student Issah Mahama, were arrested following investigations into the incident, which was captured in a video circulating on social media.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, identified as Yibonwura, was attacked and severely assaulted after he was accused of stealing sheanuts.

The victim reportedly died from injuries sustained during the assault.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, the Savannah Regional Police Command said the arrests followed investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man to death at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region,” the statement said.

The two suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting investigators with the case.

The Police Command said a third suspect linked to the incident remains at large.

“A manhunt is underway for the third suspect, who is currently at large,” it said.

Police investigators are continuing efforts to locate the suspect as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

The Command said it was also determined to identify everyone connected to the incident and ensure that they face the law.

“Investigations are also ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all persons connected to the crime are brought to justice,” the statement said.

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