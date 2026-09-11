National

30-year-old man rescued after alleged kidnapping at Assin Fosu

Source: Myjoyonline  
  11 September 2026 2:07pm
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The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The victim, identified as Bismark Amoh, was reportedly abducted on Sunday, September 6, 2026, and is currently receiving medical attention.

The police have since intensified efforts to identify and arrest the suspected kidnappers.

Suspects demand GH¢49,500 ransom

According to information gathered by the police, the suspects initially demanded GH¢45,000 from Bismark’s family and gave them 24 hours to raise the money.

The family reportedly received WhatsApp recordings showing Bismark tied up and being subjected to physical abuse.

In the recordings, he could be heard pleading with his family to urgently raise the money to secure his release.

The suspects allegedly used Bismark’s mobile phone to communicate with his family through WhatsApp during the incident.

The family subsequently mobilised support from relatives, friends and well-wishers and raised GH¢19,500, which was paid to the suspects.

However, the suspects allegedly refused to release Bismark and instead demanded an additional GH¢30,500, bringing their total ransom demand to GH¢49,500.

They then issued another eight-hour ultimatum and allegedly threatened to kill Bismark and destroy his phones if the additional amount was not paid.

Police rescue victim

The police subsequently mounted an operation that led to Bismark’s rescue.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment as investigations continue.

The Police Command is working to identify and apprehend the persons behind the alleged abduction.

The Command says further details will be communicated as investigations progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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