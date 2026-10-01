From small beginnings in Navrongo to Doctor of Pharmacy: Theobald Kambonga’s scholarship story

For Theobald Kambonga, pursuing a six-year Doctor of Pharmacy programme at the University for Development Studies (UDS) was as much a financial challenge as it was an academic one.

Theobald, who hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region, grew up in a family whose financial circumstances became more difficult after his father retired from teaching.

His mother, who operates a small beer bar business, subsequently became a major source of financial support for the family and his education.

“Paying my tuition fees, securing accommodation, and meeting daily upkeep expenses were constant struggles,” he said.

Determined to remain in school, Theobald began searching for scholarship opportunities that could ease the financial pressure on his family.

His efforts eventually led him to the MTN Ghana Foundation’s Bright Scholarship programme.

The call that changed his journey

Theobald said he received the news of his selection through a call from George Frimpong, a coordinator with the MTN Ghana Foundation.

“When I received the call informing me that I had been selected, I was overwhelmed with joy. I remember shouting and jumping in excitement,” he recalled.

The scholarship covered his tuition and accommodation, significantly reducing the financial burden on his family.

“By relieving me of financial stress during my studies, the scholarship enabled me to focus fully on my education and personal development. This support motivated me to give my best,” he said.

From pharmacy school to professional life

With the financial burden eased, Theobald completed his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at UDS.

He currently works as a Marketing Representative with Gokals Limited and also serves as a Research Assistant at UDS, allowing him to pursue opportunities in both industry and academia.

For him, the scholarship provided more than financial assistance; it created the conditions to complete his education and pursue his professional ambitions.

“The scholarship meant everything to me and my family. It significantly eased the financial burden on my mother, who had been supporting my education through her small business. This support came as a great relief and source of hope for us all,” he said.

Nine years of supporting tertiary education

Theobald’s story forms part of the broader impact of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s Bright Scholarship programme.

Launched in 2017 to mark MTN Ghana’s 20th anniversary, the programme has supported 1,220 brilliant but needy students to complete tertiary education.

The scholarship covers tuition and accommodation and provides beneficiaries with laptops and stipends for books and other study materials.

The programme has supported students across 18 tertiary institutions nationwide, including the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast, as well as colleges of education and health training institutions.

The foundation says 17 Bright Scholars have graduated as valedictorians or best students at their respective universities, while 299 have graduated with first-class honours.

Another 47 scholars graduated with second-class upper honours, with 16 recording second-class lower honours.

For Theobald, however, the impact is best measured by what the support made possible for his family.

From an education largely financed through his mother’s small business in Navrongo, he has gone on to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and build a career spanning pharmaceutical industry and research.

As MTN Ghana marks 30 years of operations in Ghana, his journey stands as one example of how scholarship support can help students overcome financial barriers to tertiary education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.