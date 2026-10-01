Messi completes purchase of second Spanish club

Lionel Messi has completed his purchase of Spanish second-division club CD Eldense.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is the second Spanish club that Argentina great Messi has invested in, with the 39-year-old having bought Catalan side Cornella in April.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club's history, which spans more than 100 years," CD Eldense stated on their website.

CD Eldense are 19th in the 22-team Spanish second division with one win and five points from their opening seven games.

Former Barcelona forward Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, plays for American club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and announced his retirement from international football in August.

An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, he reached a "preliminary agreement" to become CD Eldense's majority shareholder in September, with the process now complete.

"The arrival of one of the most important figures in the history of sport as owner of CD Eldense marks the beginning of a long-term project aimed at promoting the club's sporting, institutional, and social development," added the Alicante-based club.

Messi left Argentina for Spain at 13 and made his first-team debut for Barcelona at 17 in October 2004.

He went on to score a record 672 goals in 778 games before leaving for French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, prior to joining Inter Miami in the United States in 2023.

Messi's former Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, bought a 25% stake in Spanish side Almeria in February.

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