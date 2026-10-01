Football

Messi completes purchase of second Spanish club

Source: BBC  
  1 October 2026 10:13pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Lionel Messi has completed his purchase of Spanish second-division club CD Eldense.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is the second Spanish club that Argentina great Messi has invested in, with the 39-year-old having bought Catalan side Cornella in April.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club's history, which spans more than 100 years," CD Eldense stated on their website.

CD Eldense are 19th in the 22-team Spanish second division with one win and five points from their opening seven games.

Former Barcelona forward Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, plays for American club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and announced his retirement from international football in August.

An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, he reached a "preliminary agreement" to become CD Eldense's majority shareholder in September, with the process now complete.

"The arrival of one of the most important figures in the history of sport as owner of CD Eldense marks the beginning of a long-term project aimed at promoting the club's sporting, institutional, and social development," added the Alicante-based club.

Messi left Argentina for Spain at 13 and made his first-team debut for Barcelona at 17 in October 2004.

He went on to score a record 672 goals in 778 games before leaving for French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, prior to joining Inter Miami in the United States in 2023.

Messi's former Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, bought a 25% stake in Spanish side Almeria in February.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group